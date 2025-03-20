Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:56 20.03.2025

Zelenskyy discusses support for Grain from Ukraine program with Crown Prince and Crown Princess of Norway

Crown Prince Regent of Norway Haakon and Crown Princess of Norway Mette-Marit held an audience with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“We discussed strengthening cultural ties between our countries and further support for the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian initiative,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

photo-2025-03-20-19-59-23

“All of us in Ukraine deeply appreciate Norway’s defense and humanitarian support, as well as its efforts in developing a European plan for achieving a just peace and reliable security guarantees,” the resident noted.

