Shmyhal discusses joint humanitarian programs, sanctions against Russia with Norwegian FM, Minister of Labor

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal discussed joint humanitarian programs and sanctions against Russia with Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide and Norwegian Minister of Labor and Social Integration Tonje Brenna.

"We discussed joint humanitarian programs, in particular those implemented together with the Norwegian Agency for Development and Cooperation [Norad]. We talked about national initiatives to support IDPs, we count on the help of partners in financing such programs," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

The Prime Minister also thanked Norway for its assistance in the energy sector, in particular, for its readiness to contribute EUR 140 million through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to the purchase of gas for Ukrainian gas storage facilities.

"We appreciate Norway's support for sanctions against Russia. It is important to continue to increase pressure to force the aggressor to peace. In particular, in such areas as the nuclear industry, the banking system and the shadow fleet. An equally important element of pressure is frozen Russian assets. We must find a mechanism for their confiscation and redirection to the benefit of Ukraine," he added.