Facts

11:32 23.05.2024

Enemy loses 1,330 people over day

The defense forces liquidated 1,330 invaders, 11 tanks, 27 armored vehicles, 40 artillery systems, 45 UAVs, as well as 75 units of vehicles and special equipment in one day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Thursday morning.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to May 23, 2024 approximately amounted to approximately 497,700 (1,330 more) personnel, tanks - 7,622 (11 more) units, armored combat vehicles - 14,748 (27 more) units, artillery systems - 12.860 (40 more) units, MLRS - 1,077 units, air defense systems - 813 (one more) units, aircraft - 355 (one more) units, helicopters - 326 units, operational-tactical level UAVs - 10,391 (45 more) units, cruise missiles - 2,209 (one more) units, ships/boats - 27 units, submarines - one unit, automotive equipment and tank trucks - 17,513 (71 more) units, and special equipment - 2,094 (four more) units," the message says.

