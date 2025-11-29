Defense forces hit Afipsky Oil Refinery, aircraft repair plant, other occupier facilities – AFU General Staff

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU

As part of the effort to reduce the military and economic potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of November 29, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out successful strikes on several important Russian aggressor targets, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"In particular, in Taganrog, Rostov region, the Beriev Aircraft Repair Plant, where Tu-95 strategic bombers and A-50 air defense missile systems are modernized, was damaged. According to preliminary information, a fire broke out in the Tu-95 repair shop. The results are being clarified," the Telegram channel reported.

Ukrainian Defense Forces also struck the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, which provides supplies to the Russian occupation army. Explosions were recorded near the target site, followed by a fire at the facility.

The extent of the damage is being determined.

Furthermore, the destruction of a vertical RV-5000 storage tank has been confirmed as a result of hits on November 25, 2025, on the infrastructure of the Tuapse offshore oil terminal in the Krasnodar Krai, Russia.

"Joint combat operations by all components of the Defense Forces against important targets of the Russian Armed Forces will continue until Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine is completely stopped," the General Staff noted.