Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:01 29.11.2025

Defense forces repel 289 enemy attacks in past 24 hours – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 289 combat clashes have occurred, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in operational information as of 10:00 p.m. on Friday.

"The invaders carried out 28 airstrikes, dropping 86 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians deployed 876 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,264 attacks on our troop positions and populated areas," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

According to the General Staff, the most intense situation today was in Pokrovsk direction, where the aggressor carried out 65 assaults and offensive actions.

