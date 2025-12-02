Ukraine continues mopping up Russian units on Pokrovsk axis, despite Russian claims

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue defensive operations in Pokrovsk, Vovchansk and Kupyansk, the statements of the Russian leadership about the "capture" of these settlements do not correspond to reality, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated.

"Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue defensive operations in difficult sections of the front, in particular in Pokrovsk, Vovchansk, Kupyansk. The bravado statements of the leadership of the aggressor country about the "capture" of these settlements by the Russian army do not correspond to reality. This is just another attempt by the Kremlin to use the "flag-raising" video for propaganda purposes to influence participants in international negotiations," a statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Telegram channel on Tuesday reads.

It is reported that in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, the Defense Forces hold the northern part of the city along the railway line.

"Search and assault operations are ongoing to eliminate enemy cells. The enemy is suffering significant losses. Over the past day, Ukrainian soldiers have neutralized a total of 104 occupiers on the Pokrovsk axis. Our units have already cleared a group that raised the Russian tricolor under the cover of fog in one of the city's districts," the General Staff said.

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces are organizing additional logistical routes in the Pokrovska-Myrnohrad agglomeration to supply our positions with everything necessary.

"The situation in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, remains tense. The enemy is not giving up attempts to advance in this settlement, using small infantry groups, strike UAVs and artillery. However, Ukrainian defenders are holding their positions firmly," the General Staff stressed.

Russian media, citing the Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov, reported earlier that Russian forces had taken control over Pokrovsk and Vovchansk.