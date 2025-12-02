Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:34 02.12.2025

Ukraine continues mopping up Russian units on Pokrovsk axis, despite Russian claims

2 min read
Ukraine continues mopping up Russian units on Pokrovsk axis, despite Russian claims
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue defensive operations in Pokrovsk, Vovchansk and Kupyansk, the statements of the Russian leadership about the "capture" of these settlements do not correspond to reality, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated.

"Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue defensive operations in difficult sections of the front, in particular in Pokrovsk, Vovchansk, Kupyansk. The bravado statements of the leadership of the aggressor country about the "capture" of these settlements by the Russian army do not correspond to reality. This is just another attempt by the Kremlin to use the "flag-raising" video for propaganda purposes to influence participants in international negotiations," a statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Telegram channel on Tuesday reads.

It is reported that in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, the Defense Forces hold the northern part of the city along the railway line.

"Search and assault operations are ongoing to eliminate enemy cells. The enemy is suffering significant losses. Over the past day, Ukrainian soldiers have neutralized a total of 104 occupiers on the Pokrovsk axis. Our units have already cleared a group that raised the Russian tricolor under the cover of fog in one of the city's districts," the General Staff said.

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces are organizing additional logistical routes in the Pokrovska-Myrnohrad agglomeration to supply our positions with everything necessary.

"The situation in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, remains tense. The enemy is not giving up attempts to advance in this settlement, using small infantry groups, strike UAVs and artillery. However, Ukrainian defenders are holding their positions firmly," the General Staff stressed.

Russian media, citing the Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov, reported earlier that Russian forces had taken control over Pokrovsk and Vovchansk.

Tags: #general_staff #defense_forces

MORE ABOUT

10:48 02.12.2025
General Staff refutes Russian Defense Ministry's false claims about capture of settlements in Donetsk region, significant losses of Ukrainian equipment

General Staff refutes Russian Defense Ministry's false claims about capture of settlements in Donetsk region, significant losses of Ukrainian equipment

14:41 01.12.2025
Air Defense foreces destroy more than 9,000 air targets in Nov

Air Defense foreces destroy more than 9,000 air targets in Nov

14:59 29.11.2025
Defense forces hit Afipsky Oil Refinery, aircraft repair plant, other occupier facilities – AFU General Staff

Defense forces hit Afipsky Oil Refinery, aircraft repair plant, other occupier facilities – AFU General Staff

14:30 29.11.2025
General Staff records 311 combat clashes in past 24 hours

General Staff records 311 combat clashes in past 24 hours

12:01 29.11.2025
Defense forces repel 289 enemy attacks in past 24 hours – General Staff

Defense forces repel 289 enemy attacks in past 24 hours – General Staff

11:55 28.11.2025
Air defense shoot down 63 out of 72 enemy UAVs overnight, with hits made at six locations

Air defense shoot down 63 out of 72 enemy UAVs overnight, with hits made at six locations

09:57 28.11.2025
Ukrainian defenders holding back offensive near Huliaipole, front stabilized - Southern Defense Forces

Ukrainian defenders holding back offensive near Huliaipole, front stabilized - Southern Defense Forces

12:48 26.11.2025
Situation difficult on Hulyaipolia axis, but no encirclement - General Staff

Situation difficult on Hulyaipolia axis, but no encirclement - General Staff

09:31 26.11.2025
Russia loses 980 soldiers, 125 units of special equipment in day - General Staff

Russia loses 980 soldiers, 125 units of special equipment in day - General Staff

11:19 25.11.2025
Ukraine hits Taganrog arms sites: aircraft plant and Molniya UAV maker struck

Ukraine hits Taganrog arms sites: aircraft plant and Molniya UAV maker struck

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Ukraine may meet with the American side at a higher level

Rutte: There is no consensus in NATO on Ukraine

Zelensky: issue is not the complexity of decision-making, but that nothing is resolved without Ukraine

Ireland to provide EUR 100 mln in non-lethal military aid to Ukraine, more EUR 25 mln in energy support – PM

Naftogaz reports damage to gas production, storage facilities following Russian drone attacks on Dec 1-2

LATEST

Zelenskyy may meet with Witkoff, Kushner in Europe on Wed – media

Intermodal terminal to be built in Poland to handle shipments between Ukraine and EU

Zelenskyy: Ukraine may meet with the American side at a higher level

Rutte: There is no consensus in NATO on Ukraine

Ukraine, Ireland sign partnership roadmap – PM

Zelensky: issue is not the complexity of decision-making, but that nothing is resolved without Ukraine

Ireland to provide EUR 100 mln in non-lethal military aid to Ukraine, more EUR 25 mln in energy support – PM

Zelenskyy discussed with Irish president return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

NATO will joint peace plan talks for Ukraine when alliance is included in same - Rutte

Over 10,000 veterans-residents from TOT apply for housing vouchers – Ukraine's Ministry of Veterans

AD
AD