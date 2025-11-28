Air defense shoot down 63 out of 72 enemy UAVs overnight, with hits made at six locations

Photo: National Guard

On Friday night, the Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized 63 enemy drones, but also sustained hits from a ballistic missile and nine attack UAVs, as well as debris from six locations, the Ukrainian Air Force press service reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense forces have shot down or suppressed 63 enemy Shaheds, Gerberas, and other types of UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country," Telegram said.

It is noted that on the night of November 28 (from 18:00 on November 27), the enemy attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Crimean Autonomous Republic and 72 Shaheds, Gerbera strike UAVs and other types of drones from the directions of Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo of the Russian Federation, about 50 of them were shaheds.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned aerial systems units, and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Meanwhile, a ballistic missile hit and nine attack UAVs were recorded at five locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (debris) at one location.