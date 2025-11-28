Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:55 28.11.2025

Air defense shoot down 63 out of 72 enemy UAVs overnight, with hits made at six locations

1 min read
Air defense shoot down 63 out of 72 enemy UAVs overnight, with hits made at six locations
Photo: National Guard

On Friday night, the Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized 63 enemy drones, but also sustained hits from a ballistic missile and nine attack UAVs, as well as debris from six locations, the Ukrainian Air Force press service reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense forces have shot down or suppressed 63 enemy Shaheds, Gerberas, and other types of UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country," Telegram said.

It is noted that on the night of November 28 (from 18:00 on November 27), the enemy attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Crimean Autonomous Republic and 72 Shaheds, Gerbera strike UAVs and other types of drones from the directions of Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo of the Russian Federation, about 50 of them were shaheds.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned aerial systems units, and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Meanwhile, a ballistic missile hit and nine attack UAVs were recorded at five locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (debris) at one location.

Tags: #neutralized #defense_forces

MORE ABOUT

09:57 28.11.2025
Ukrainian defenders holding back offensive near Huliaipole, front stabilized - Southern Defense Forces

Ukrainian defenders holding back offensive near Huliaipole, front stabilized - Southern Defense Forces

09:26 26.11.2025
Air Force neutralize 72 of 90 Russian UAVs, hits reported at 10 locations

Air Force neutralize 72 of 90 Russian UAVs, hits reported at 10 locations

09:24 21.11.2025
Russia loses 1,050 soldiers, 65 units of special equipment over day - General Staff

Russia loses 1,050 soldiers, 65 units of special equipment over day - General Staff

15:28 15.11.2025
Defense Forces strike Ryazan oil refinery, radar site, military convoy, multiple enemy positions – General Staff

Defense Forces strike Ryazan oil refinery, radar site, military convoy, multiple enemy positions – General Staff

14:55 15.11.2025
Southern Defense Forces confirm withdrawal from Novovasylivske, Zaporizhia region

Southern Defense Forces confirm withdrawal from Novovasylivske, Zaporizhia region

10:51 14.11.2025
419 out of 449 enemy targets shot down/suppressed: missile hits, 23 attack UAVs recorded at 13 locations – Air Force

419 out of 449 enemy targets shot down/suppressed: missile hits, 23 attack UAVs recorded at 13 locations – Air Force

17:09 06.11.2025
Southern Defense Forces deny reports of enemy's alleged occupation of Pavlivka in Zaporizhia region

Southern Defense Forces deny reports of enemy's alleged occupation of Pavlivka in Zaporizhia region

09:35 04.11.2025
Air Force neutralizes 92 enemy drones, missiles and UAVs hit at 14 locations

Air Force neutralizes 92 enemy drones, missiles and UAVs hit at 14 locations

15:58 01.11.2025
Defense Forces destroy 11,269 air targets during October – AFU

Defense Forces destroy 11,269 air targets during October – AFU

10:38 31.10.2025
Some 108 out of 146 enemy targets shot down/suppressed, 36 attack UAVs hit at 20 locations – AFU

Some 108 out of 146 enemy targets shot down/suppressed, 36 attack UAVs hit at 20 locations – AFU

HOT NEWS

Searches conducted at Yermak’s place, no one notified of suspicion - source in anti-corruption agencies

Yermak says of legal proceedings being carried out at his place, his full contribution to law enforcers

Ukrainian defenders holding back offensive near Huliaipole, front stabilized - Southern Defense Forces

NABU confirms searches at Yermak’s residence as part of ongoing investigation

Zelenskyy: Not only our delegation, but also I will have important talks next week

LATEST

Lack of proper accounting of intellectual property assets hinders development of defense sector – opinion

Enemy attacks Sumy region and Kherson, injuring four people

Kachka on dialogue with Hungary on national minorities: No disagreements in essence, only discussion about mechanisms

McDonald’s Ukraine opens ninth new restaurant in 2025

Lubinets: Russia conducting targeted IPSO to destabilize situation in the country

Moscow experiencing widespread internet outages – Center for Countering Disinformation

USF together with Brave1, SES launch grant program for developers of fire-fighting drones

Searches conducted at Yermak’s place, no one notified of suspicion - source in anti-corruption agencies

Property of former PMC Redut mercenary fighting against Ukraine transferred to ARMA

Lubinets calls on Germany to ensure impartial investigation, oversight of Ukrainian citizen Kuznetsov’s rights

AD
AD