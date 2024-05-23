Facts

10:18 23.05.2024

Zelenskyy in France to ask NATO to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine

2 min read
Zelenskyy in France to ask NATO to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to attend events in honor of the Normandy landings in France, where he will ask NATO members to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine, Politico reports.

The publication notes that Zelenskyy may visit France as early as next month.

"Ukraine is in desperate need of continued support and global attention, and the trip would give him time with world leaders — including President Joe Biden — to plead his nation's case," the message noted.

Zelenskyy is expected to use the trip to call for more military support from the West and ask NATO to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine, as the United States and Britain did when Iran attacked Israel.

Politico also reports that Zelenskyy next plans to travel to Italy for the G7 meeting. For months, members of the group have debated the wisdom of using hundreds of billions in seized Russian assets to bolster Ukraine's defense and economy, citing legal conundrums and fears that Moscow could do the same to Western countries.

The USA and UK have strongly supported the idea, while some European members, particularly Germany, are more skeptical. The issue roiled a previous meeting of G7 finance ministers, at which European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde strongly opposed the complete confiscation of Russian assets to provide loans to Ukraine.

"Zelenskyy would likely use the opportunity with heads of state and governments to try to convince the doubters," the publication reports.

The publication also recalls that in January Zelenskyy asked questions about the $300 billion in seized assets of the Russian Federation and said "why not use them."

Tags: #france #military

MORE ABOUT

12:49 22.05.2024
Military to be paid up to 15 days of additional leave for destroyed enemy equipment

Military to be paid up to 15 days of additional leave for destroyed enemy equipment

19:16 14.05.2024
Macron to take part in Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

Macron to take part in Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

21:04 10.05.2024
New US military aid package includes ammunition, Highmars, Bradleys, armored personnel carriers – Department of Defense

New US military aid package includes ammunition, Highmars, Bradleys, armored personnel carriers – Department of Defense

19:35 06.05.2024
French MFA denies sending French troops to Ukraine

French MFA denies sending French troops to Ukraine

20:32 01.05.2024
France transfers 13 vehicles to Ukraine for mobile anti-violence police teams

France transfers 13 vehicles to Ukraine for mobile anti-violence police teams

20:00 29.04.2024
One of Ukrainian soldiers killed in Germany is serviceman of 81st Slobozhanska brigade of Ukrainian Air Assault Forces – forces’ command

One of Ukrainian soldiers killed in Germany is serviceman of 81st Slobozhanska brigade of Ukrainian Air Assault Forces – forces’ command

20:37 19.04.2024
The Netherlands allocates over EUR 200 mln for air defense, artillery shells for Ukraine

The Netherlands allocates over EUR 200 mln for air defense, artillery shells for Ukraine

19:29 18.04.2024
Shmyhal, French Minister of Economy discuss confiscation of frozen Russian assets

Shmyhal, French Minister of Economy discuss confiscation of frozen Russian assets

20:45 12.04.2024
Defense Ministry: Delegations of Ukraine, USA discuss training programs for military doctors

Defense Ministry: Delegations of Ukraine, USA discuss training programs for military doctors

12:57 12.04.2024
Cabinet establishes additional payment of UAH 70,000 for military personnel, police officers performing combat missions on first line

Cabinet establishes additional payment of UAH 70,000 for military personnel, police officers performing combat missions on first line

AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba to partners after Russian attack on Kharkiv: Seven Patriot systems not such high price for long-term peace in Europe

Death toll in Kharkiv rises to 7 – State Emergency Service

Border guards do not take into account Reserve+ app when crossing border

Zelenskyy on attack on Kharkiv: Russian terrorists take advantage of lack of air defense, ability to destroy Russian launchers near our borders

Already four dead in Kharkiv, two more people being sought – Synehubov

LATEST

If man doesn't show any documents on police request in street, he may be detained for identification – National Police

First convicts released from serving sentence for mobilization to front

Six people wounded in enemy airstrike against Derhachi

Kuleba to partners after Russian attack on Kharkiv: Seven Patriot systems not such high price for long-term peace in Europe

Death toll in Kharkiv rises to 7 – State Emergency Service

Border guards do not take into account Reserve+ app when crossing border

Zelenskyy on attack on Kharkiv: Russian terrorists take advantage of lack of air defense, ability to destroy Russian launchers near our borders

Already four dead in Kharkiv, two more people being sought – Synehubov

Invaders fire at Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhia region, local resident killed

Invaders attack Kharkiv and Zolochiv, at least seven civilians injured – Synehubov

AD
AD
AD
AD