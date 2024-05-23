Zelenskyy in France to ask NATO to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to attend events in honor of the Normandy landings in France, where he will ask NATO members to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine, Politico reports.

The publication notes that Zelenskyy may visit France as early as next month.

"Ukraine is in desperate need of continued support and global attention, and the trip would give him time with world leaders — including President Joe Biden — to plead his nation's case," the message noted.

Zelenskyy is expected to use the trip to call for more military support from the West and ask NATO to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine, as the United States and Britain did when Iran attacked Israel.

Politico also reports that Zelenskyy next plans to travel to Italy for the G7 meeting. For months, members of the group have debated the wisdom of using hundreds of billions in seized Russian assets to bolster Ukraine's defense and economy, citing legal conundrums and fears that Moscow could do the same to Western countries.

The USA and UK have strongly supported the idea, while some European members, particularly Germany, are more skeptical. The issue roiled a previous meeting of G7 finance ministers, at which European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde strongly opposed the complete confiscation of Russian assets to provide loans to Ukraine.

"Zelenskyy would likely use the opportunity with heads of state and governments to try to convince the doubters," the publication reports.

The publication also recalls that in January Zelenskyy asked questions about the $300 billion in seized assets of the Russian Federation and said "why not use them."