Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:47 04.08.2025

Ukraine, with partners' support, increases ratio with Russia in ammunition from 1:10 to 1:2 in two years – Czech President

3 min read
Ukraine, with partners' support, increases ratio with Russia in ammunition from 1:10 to 1:2 in two years – Czech President

Czech President Petr Pavel notes a significant improvement in the situation with the supply of artillery ammunition to Ukraine in the last two years thanks to the so-called "Czech initiative."

In an interview with the BBC published on Monday, Pavel said the initiative was motivated from the very beginning to ensure a sufficient flow of ammunition, which the Ukrainian defenders so badly needed. Two years ago, they were at such a disadvantage that the ratio of their shelling was one to ten compared to the Russians. Now it is about one to two. This means that with a stable flow of ammunition, Ukrainian planners can now afford the luxury of planning, because they know what they will receive in the coming months, he added.

According to him, last year, Ukraine managed to deliver about 1.5 million large-caliber ammunition, and this year, 2025, 1.8 million will be delivered, of which about 800,000 are 155 mm caliber.

The Czech president stated this provides Ukraine with the certainty of receiving an average of 80,000 rounds of ammunition every month, which is a significant amount for a successful defense.

Regarding the transparency of supplies, Pavel noted cooperation with a number of NATO allies and third countries, which are allowed to be part of the process and send their auditors to the Czech Ministry of Defense. He said in such a complex process there will always be certain problems with supplies, timing, cost, but he would strongly reject any lack of transparency or even abuse, since there is enough oversight to have full control.

Asked whether he could guarantee that the Czech Republic's military support for Ukraine would remain unchanged regardless of the results of the planned elections, the president replied that he cannot do this because, obviously, he does not know the results of the elections.

Pavel said they will have parliamentary elections, which will probably lead to a change of government. He added he does not know what the priorities of the new government will be, but all his efforts are now focused on supporting a common approach to security and defense, including their approach to Ukraine, because he believes that their support for Ukraine is a vital component of their own security.

As reported, the Czech Republic has taken the initiative to purchase large volumes of ammunition for Ukraine with short delivery times on the world market. The Czech initiative to purchase ammunition from third countries was joined by, in particular, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Latvia, Lithuania, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, France, and Poland.

In May 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine expects to receive 3 million artillery shells in 2025, of which 1.8 million are within the framework of the implementation of the Czech initiative.

Tags: #aid #military #czech_republic

MORE ABOUT

20:43 04.08.2025
Czech President: It is unfair for West to pressure Ukraine to liberate all occupied territories, we don't recognize them as Russian

Czech President: It is unfair for West to pressure Ukraine to liberate all occupied territories, we don't recognize them as Russian

20:20 04.08.2025
Russia effective in hybrid warfare, its intelligence services more intensive than Soviet ones - Czech President

Russia effective in hybrid warfare, its intelligence services more intensive than Soviet ones - Czech President

19:34 01.08.2025
Czech President calls for increased intl pressure on Russia

Czech President calls for increased intl pressure on Russia

10:53 01.08.2025
US Senate Committee supports $1 bln for Ukraine in defense budget bill – media

US Senate Committee supports $1 bln for Ukraine in defense budget bill – media

20:43 31.07.2025
Zelenskyy expects military ombudsman institution to be able to fully operate soon

Zelenskyy expects military ombudsman institution to be able to fully operate soon

19:59 30.07.2025
Czech Republic preparing new military assistance packages

Czech Republic preparing new military assistance packages

15:57 30.07.2025
SBU exposes military unit commander selling draft deferrals, officials falsifying mobilization records

SBU exposes military unit commander selling draft deferrals, officials falsifying mobilization records

11:35 30.07.2025
Kyiv Regional Military Administration allocates over UAH 412 mln to assist military, invests in training civilians – Kalashnyk

Kyiv Regional Military Administration allocates over UAH 412 mln to assist military, invests in training civilians – Kalashnyk

17:52 25.07.2025
Switzerland does not stop humanitarian aid to Ukraine despite worldwide drop

Switzerland does not stop humanitarian aid to Ukraine despite worldwide drop

16:43 25.07.2025
Alliance of Ukrainian CSOs, Platform of Humanitarian NGOs raise about EUR 5.4 billion for humanitarian aid in Ukraine

Alliance of Ukrainian CSOs, Platform of Humanitarian NGOs raise about EUR 5.4 billion for humanitarian aid in Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal: USA, NATO launch new mechanism to support Ukraine – Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL)

Death toll in Kramatorsk rises to 7 – Interior Ministry

Zelenskyy: Change in sentiment in Russia already felt, new sanctions will push Russians towards peace

Two civilians killed amid FPV drone attack in Kharkiv region

HACC remands ex-head of Luhansk administration Haidai for 60 days, sets UAH 10 mln bail

LATEST

Shmyhal: USA, NATO launch new mechanism to support Ukraine – Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL)

Death toll in Kramatorsk rises to 7 – Interior Ministry

Zelenskyy: Change in sentiment in Russia already felt, new sanctions will push Russians towards peace

Center for Countering Disinformation denies info about Poland allegedly cancelling visa-free travel with Ukraine

Dutch PM talks to Zelenskyy regarding announced aid package for Ukraine

Two civilians killed amid FPV drone attack in Kharkiv region

NATO Secretary General welcomes Netherlands’ announcement to boost Ukraine air defenses, expects important announcements from other allies soon

Ukraine returns 13-year-old girl to govt-controlled territory

HACC remands ex-head of Luhansk administration Haidai for 60 days, sets UAH 10 mln bail

Authorities report 310 people, incl 34 children, evacuated from Kherson's Korabel microdistrict

AD
AD