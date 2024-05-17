Facts

15:31 17.05.2024

Zelenskyy signs law to increase fines for breach of mobilization rules

1 min read
Zelenskyy signs law to increase fines for breach of mobilization rules

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law amending the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses and the Criminal Code of Ukraine to increase liability for military offenses.

According to the information on the Verkhovna Rada website, bill No. 10379 was returned with the signature of the head of state on May 17.

As reported, on May 9, the Verkhovna Rada increased the size of fines for breach of mobilization rules.

The fines for violation of the legislation on defense, mobilization training and mobilization during a special period range from 1,000 to 1,500 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens (from UAH 17,000 to UAH 25,500). Such fines, in particular, are provided for violation by conscripts, those liable for military service, and reservists of military registration rules during a special period (during martial law).

For officials of state authorities, local governments, legal entities and public associations, the fine ranges from 2,000 to 3,500 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens (from UAH 34,000 to UAH 59,500).

Tags: #mobilisation #fines #law

MORE ABOUT

16:30 17.05.2024
Zelenskyy signs law to allow convicts to serve in army in exchange for release on parole

Zelenskyy signs law to allow convicts to serve in army in exchange for release on parole

20:02 16.05.2024
Zelenskyy vetoes law on dismissal for not informing about relatives staying in Russia, in occupation

Zelenskyy vetoes law on dismissal for not informing about relatives staying in Russia, in occupation

20:46 09.05.2024
Interdepartmental commission for implementation of intl law discusses human rights protection under martial law

Interdepartmental commission for implementation of intl law discusses human rights protection under martial law

21:11 29.04.2024
Stoltenberg: Ukraine must generate, maintain its armed forces to win

Stoltenberg: Ukraine must generate, maintain its armed forces to win

11:43 18.04.2024
Law on URCS needs to be updated – Dotsenko

Law on URCS needs to be updated – Dotsenko

15:53 16.04.2024
Zelenskyy signs law on mobilization – Verkhovna Rada website

Zelenskyy signs law on mobilization – Verkhovna Rada website

13:56 08.04.2024
Zelenskyy: Law on mobilization should be voted on in coming days

Zelenskyy: Law on mobilization should be voted on in coming days

19:24 03.04.2024
Language Ombudsman receives 569 complaints from citizens about violations of language law in first quarter of 2024

Language Ombudsman receives 569 complaints from citizens about violations of language law in first quarter of 2024

21:22 02.04.2024
President signs law on electronic account of those liable for military service

President signs law on electronic account of those liable for military service

21:20 02.04.2024
Zelenskyy signs law reducing mobilization age from 27 to 25 years

Zelenskyy signs law reducing mobilization age from 27 to 25 years

AD

HOT NEWS

Three casualties already reported after attack on Odesa – mayor

Five people injured, fires break out as enemy inflicts several strikes on Kharkiv – local authorities

TELEGRAM CHANNELS REPORT SOUND OF EXPLOSION IN ODESA, AIR FORCES WARNED AGAINST MISSILE MOVING TOWARDS CITY

Lithuania sends new package of assistance to Ukraine with drones, ammunition

Szijjártó vetoes CoE resolution recognizing only Zelenskyy's peace plan

LATEST

Two dead, 13 wounded after enemy attack on Kharkiv – mayor

Three casualties already reported after attack on Odesa – mayor

Elderly woman injured as Russian forces drop air bombs on Kupyansk-Vuzlovy – prosecutor's office

Five people injured, fires break out as enemy inflicts several strikes on Kharkiv – local authorities

TELEGRAM CHANNELS REPORT SOUND OF EXPLOSION IN ODESA, AIR FORCES WARNED AGAINST MISSILE MOVING TOWARDS CITY

Lithuania sends new package of assistance to Ukraine with drones, ammunition

Szijjártó vetoes CoE resolution recognizing only Zelenskyy's peace plan

Russian troops don’t have enough power to achieve strategic breakthrough in Kharkiv direction – Cavoli

NATO considering sending military instructors to Ukraine – media

Zelenskyy: Partners not pushing us to negotiate with Russia

AD
AD
AD
AD