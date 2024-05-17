Zelenskyy signs law to increase fines for breach of mobilization rules

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law amending the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses and the Criminal Code of Ukraine to increase liability for military offenses.

According to the information on the Verkhovna Rada website, bill No. 10379 was returned with the signature of the head of state on May 17.

As reported, on May 9, the Verkhovna Rada increased the size of fines for breach of mobilization rules.

The fines for violation of the legislation on defense, mobilization training and mobilization during a special period range from 1,000 to 1,500 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens (from UAH 17,000 to UAH 25,500). Such fines, in particular, are provided for violation by conscripts, those liable for military service, and reservists of military registration rules during a special period (during martial law).

For officials of state authorities, local governments, legal entities and public associations, the fine ranges from 2,000 to 3,500 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens (from UAH 34,000 to UAH 59,500).