Zelenskyy signs law on social protection of journalists

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law on amendments to Article 15 of the Law of Ukraine on state support for the media, guarantees of professional activity and social protection of journalists to bring its provisions into line with the Law of Ukraine on insurance.

As reported on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, on June 12, 2025, the law was returned to the parliament with the president's signature.

Earlier it was reported that the law was adopted on October 10, 2024.

The document stipulates that media entities, at their own expense or at the expense of any other sources not prohibited by law, are obliged to insure journalists and other employees for the period of their business trips to areas of combat operations or to temporarily occupied territories.

A more detailed procedure and conditions for such insurance will be determined by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, the Verkhovna Rada said in a statement on its Telegram channel.