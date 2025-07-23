Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:11 23.07.2025

Zelenskyy signs law restricting independence of NABU/SAPO

2 min read
Zelenskyy signs law restricting independence of NABU/SAPO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed draft law No. 12414, which restricts the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine reported on Tuesday.

"Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine," is the status of draft law No. 12414 on the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Information about the signing of the draft law by the head of state disappeared from the parliament's website after appearing on Tuesday evening, but has now been published again.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada at its meeting on Tuesday supported by 263 votes at the second reading and in its entirety draft law No. 12414, which limited the independence of the NABU and the SAPO. The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, immediately signed the law and sent it to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for signature, while in normal practice this happens after consideration of blocking resolutions submitted by opponents.

A number of politicians and public figures, as well as representatives of the European Commission, have categorically opposed this draft law and called on Zelenskyy to veto it.

At the same time, protests against the draft law are taking place in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro and Rivne on Tuesday.

Tags: #sapo #nabu #law

MORE ABOUT

14:53 23.07.2025
Ukraine ready to take further legislative measures to ensure EU standards compliance – Kachka

Ukraine ready to take further legislative measures to ensure EU standards compliance – Kachka

14:52 23.07.2025
Limiting Ukrainian anti-corruption bodies' independence complicates EU path – German FM

Limiting Ukrainian anti-corruption bodies' independence complicates EU path – German FM

14:49 23.07.2025
Kravchenko on Kryvonos and Klymenko cases: issue not raised

Kravchenko on Kryvonos and Klymenko cases: issue not raised

10:12 23.07.2025
NABU/SAPO law enters into force on July 22

NABU/SAPO law enters into force on July 22

09:24 23.07.2025
Zelenskyy: Anti-corruption infrastructure to work without Russian influences, with justice

Zelenskyy: Anti-corruption infrastructure to work without Russian influences, with justice

22:10 22.07.2025
Rally taking place in Kyiv against bill No. 12414 limiting NABU, SAPO independence

Rally taking place in Kyiv against bill No. 12414 limiting NABU, SAPO independence

21:07 22.07.2025
Kos following conversation with Svyrydenko, Kachka: We'll continue working with Ukraine on necessary rule of law reforms

Kos following conversation with Svyrydenko, Kachka: We'll continue working with Ukraine on necessary rule of law reforms

20:53 22.07.2025
EU concerned by events surrounding NABU and SAPO – statement

EU concerned by events surrounding NABU and SAPO – statement

18:16 22.07.2025
European Commissioner Kos: Dismantling of key safeguards protecting NABU's independence is serious step back

European Commissioner Kos: Dismantling of key safeguards protecting NABU's independence is serious step back

16:54 22.07.2025
NABU and SAPO came close to someone in investigations, prompting independence restrictions – Radina

NABU and SAPO came close to someone in investigations, prompting independence restrictions – Radina

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian delegation arrives in Turkey, begins Ankara meetings with Turkish side, evening Russian delegation meeting set for Istanbul – source

NABU and SAPO leaders urge partners to maintain Ukraine support against Russian aggression after Zelenskyy meeting

Rada prepares bill to repeal controversial NABU/SAPO law

We all hear what society says - Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Israel agreed to launch a separate dialogue on the Iranian threat – Sybiha

LATEST

SBU detains FSB agent who created explosive cache network for terrorist attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region

Ukrainian delegation arrives in Turkey, begins Ankara meetings with Turkish side, evening Russian delegation meeting set for Istanbul – source

State has taken right steps, order being restored in country - ARMA head

NABU and SAPO leaders urge partners to maintain Ukraine support against Russian aggression after Zelenskyy meeting

SBI investigates circumstances of Mirage-2000 fighter crash in Volyn

Rada prepares bill to repeal controversial NABU/SAPO law

We all hear what society says - Zelenskyy

Drone strike on power facility triggers electricity restrictions in Sumy

We support people of Ukraine, condemn Russia's attacks on civilians – Israeli FM

Ukraine and Israel agreed to launch a separate dialogue on the Iranian threat – Sybiha

AD
AD