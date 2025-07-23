Zelenskyy signs law restricting independence of NABU/SAPO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed draft law No. 12414, which restricts the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine reported on Tuesday.

"Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine," is the status of draft law No. 12414 on the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Information about the signing of the draft law by the head of state disappeared from the parliament's website after appearing on Tuesday evening, but has now been published again.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada at its meeting on Tuesday supported by 263 votes at the second reading and in its entirety draft law No. 12414, which limited the independence of the NABU and the SAPO. The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, immediately signed the law and sent it to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for signature, while in normal practice this happens after consideration of blocking resolutions submitted by opponents.

A number of politicians and public figures, as well as representatives of the European Commission, have categorically opposed this draft law and called on Zelenskyy to veto it.

At the same time, protests against the draft law are taking place in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro and Rivne on Tuesday.