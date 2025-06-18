Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:38 18.06.2025

Parliament adopts law on dual citizenship

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted a law on dual citizenship, which simplifies the procedure for obtaining Ukrainian citizenship, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (the European Solidarity faction) reported on Telegram.

According to him, a total of 243 MPs voted for bill No. 11469 on amendments to certain laws to ensure the implementation of the right to acquire and retain Ukrainian citizenship at a plenary session on Wednesday.

As reported, the law provides for the legalization of foreign citizenship, as well as the right to obtain foreign citizenship without renouncing Ukrainian.

According to the law, citizens of other countries can become citizens of Ukraine by ethnic origin under a shortened procedure. The law also provides for a shortened procedure for obtaining citizenship in the event that a foreigner performs military service in Ukraine. The law prohibits civil servants and judges from having dual citizenship. According to the law, a person who has a passport of another state, but is a citizen of Ukraine, is recognized only as a Ukrainian citizen on the territory of Ukraine.

Tags: #dual_citizenship #law

