Rada rejects 3 blocking resolutions on abolishing export duties on soybeans and rapeseed

The Verkhovna Rada did not support three resolutions proposing to cancel the vote on draft law No. 13157, in particular, amendments to introduce a 10% export duty on soybeans and rapeseed, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction) has said Telegram.

During the broadcast, which was conducted by a people's deputy from the session hall, it is visible how three parliamentarians Dmytro Razumkov (Chesno movement), Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze (European Solidarity) and Oleksiy Honcharenko spoke during the meeting, who registered three draft resolutions in the Verkhovna Rada (13157-P, 13157-P1, 13156-P2) on the cancellation of the decision to adopt in the second reading and in general the draft law on amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine in connection with the adoption of the law "On Integrated Prevention and Control of Industrial Pollution" (No. 13157 of April 7, 2025).

"The Verkhovna Rada is engaged in fraud and thievery. Today we saw everything. Last week, amendments were inserted into the bill on industrial pollution regarding soybeans and rapeseed. What do they have to do with pollution? Someone just really wants some money. They really want to rob farmers, both small and medium-sized. And right now, and quickly, they passed this decision," Honcharenko commented from the rostrum on the need to cancel the parliament's decision.

During the vote, the blocking resolutions did not find support in the session hall. The proposals of Honcharenko, Razumkov, and Klympush-Tsintsadze were supported by only 21-23 parliamentarians.

"The predatory bill will be signed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy," Honcharenko summarized.

As reported, the "soybean amendments" are changes to the Tax Code of Ukraine, introduced at the end of 2017. They concerned the procedure for VAT (value added tax) reimbursement when exporting soybeans and rapeseed.

Stepan Kapshuk, the General Director of the Ukroliyaprom Association, has proposed for several years in a row to ban the export of 50% of the rapeseed harvest from the country in order to increase the load on Ukrainian processing facilities, which, in particular, in 2024, were significantly short of raw materials.

Subsequently, the Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Development, Dmytro Kysylevsky, prepared draft law No. 13134, in which Amendment No. 40 provided for the introduction of a 10% export duty on rapeseed and soybeans. He argued his initiative by saying that Ukrainian soybean and rapeseed processing plants are underutilized by 35%, and if they are used, Ukraine will receive an additional UAH 7.3 billion in revenue to the state budget to finance the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and an additional $238 million will allow the construction of dozens of factories and the creation of thousands of new jobs.

A number of associations criticized the idea of the draft law "On Amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine on Expanding Patients' Access to Medicines Subject to Procurement by a Person Authorized to Make Procurements in the Healthcare Sector by Concluding Managed Access Agreements," which provided for the establishment of a duty on the export of soybean and rapeseed from Ukraine. According to business associations, they are discriminatory towards small and medium-sized producers, are aimed at increasing the profits of processors at the expense of small and medium-sized farmers, and violate the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement.

The Verkhovna Rada did not support this initiative on June 18. Therefore, the amendments were included in draft law No. 13157, which was supported by 245 people's deputies on July 16.