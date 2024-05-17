Air defense destroys 20 enemy shaheds within five regions on Friday night

The Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed all 20 enemy shaheds within five regions of Ukraine, which the occupiers attacked on Friday night, the Air Force reported.

"As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, all 20 enemy shaheds were shot down within Kharkiv, Poltava, Vynnytsia, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions," the report says.

It is reported that on the night of May 17, the enemy attacked with 20 shock UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type from the districts of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk (Russia).

Fighter aircraft and anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and electronic warfare units were involved in repelling the air attack, the air command noted.