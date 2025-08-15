Air Defense destroy 63 out of 97 enemy UAVs at night - Air Force

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

Air defense destroyed 63 out of 97 enemy drones at night, the Ukrainian Air Force reports.

"According to preliminary data, as of 8:00, air defense forces shot down/suppressed 63 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and drone imitators of various types in the north and east of the country," the message reads.

In total, on the night of August 15 (from 19:30 on August 14), the enemy attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Voronezh and Bryansk regions, 97 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of drone imitators from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo of the Russian Federation.

As noted, the frontline areas of Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, and Chernihiv regions were attacked by strike UAVs, and Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions were attacked by missiles.

Missiles and 34 UAVs were hit at 13 locations, the Air Force reported.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.