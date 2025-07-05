On Saturday night, Russian attack mainly targets Starokostiantyniv

Ukrainian defenders downed 292 enemy UAVs out of 322 on the night of Saturday, the main direction of the attack was the city of Starokostiantyniv in Khmelnytsky region.

As the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram, on the night of July 5 (from 20:00 on July 4) the enemy attacked with 322 Shahed attack UAVs and imitator drones of various types from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Shatalove – Russia.

"As of 09:30, air defenses neutralized 292 enemy Shahed-type UAVs [drones of other types]. Some 157 were shot down by fire weapons, and 135 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare," the report said.

Enemy hit four locations, and downed fragments fell in six locations.