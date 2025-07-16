Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:11 16.07.2025

Ukrainian defenders down 198 of 400 enemy drones in overnight assault

2 min read
Ukrainian defenders down 198 of 400 enemy drones in overnight assault
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

On the night of July 16 (from 8:00 p.m. on July 15), the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea, as well as 400 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Shatalovo, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda – from Russia-occupied Crimea (up to 255 of them - Shaheds), the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down 198 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the north, south, east and center of the country. In addition, 145 simulator drones were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare. one missile and 57 UAVs were hit in 12 locations, and downed (fragments) fell in two locations," the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

As reported, the Air Force neutralized 178 out of 267 drones launched over Ukraine on the night of July 15, 108 out of 136 on the night of July 14, and 40 out of 60 on the night of July 13. Before that, the occupiers launched several hundred drones over Ukraine almost every night. In particular, on May 26, the occupiers launched 335 drones over Ukraine - more than they had ever launched in a day, a new daily record for attacks was set on June 17 - 440 drones, on June 29 - 537, on May 4 - 539 drones and 11 missiles and on June 12 - 597 drones and 26 missiles.

Tags: #shahed #air_force

