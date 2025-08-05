Defense Forces destroy 29 enemy UAVs overnight – AFU Air Force

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

On the night of August 5 (from 19:00 on August 4), Russian occupiers attacked the territory of Ukraine with 46 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of drone imitators, the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 29 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and drone imitators of various types in the north and east of the country," the Telegram channel says.

A hit of 17 UAVs was recorded in the eastern direction, one ballistic missile, as well as the fall of downed ones (debris) in three locations in the southern and northeastern directions.