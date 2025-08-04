Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:38 04.08.2025

Russia plans to use Donetsk airport to launch Shahed UAVs – ISW

2 min read
Russia plans to use Donetsk airport to launch Shahed UAVs – ISW

Russia is preparing to expand its use of occupied Ukrainian territory to launch Shahed drone strikes on Ukraine, the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has said in its August 3 assessment.

"Satellite imagery of the airport in northern occupied Donetsk City from July 2025 shows that Russian authorities have partially cleared the fortifications on the runway and started construction work at the parking lots, possibly in preparation for the installation of fuel tanks.[6] Ukrainian open-source intelligence group CyberBoroshno reported that the satellite imagery suggests that Russian occupation authorities are building closed storage areas near the destroyed airport terminal and are preparing manual drone control points, warhead unloading areas, air surveillance posts, and a runway," the report said.

According to CyberBoroshno, the Russian occupation authorities are developing infrastructure at the airport for launching Shahed-type strike drones, Gerber-type decoy drones, and possibly Geranium-type (Shahed) jet drones.

"Long-range drone launch sites close to the front line will reduce the reaction time of Ukrainian air defenses," analysts say.

It is noted that Russian troops have previously launched long-range strike drones from occupied Ukraine, and Russia's continued use of the occupied territory for such strikes will pose an increasing threat to Ukraine and NATO member states if Russia continues to occupy Ukrainian territory.

Tags: #shahed #donetsk_airport #isw

