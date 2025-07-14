Ukrainian AF destroys 61 of 136 enemy drones

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

On the night of July 14 (from 18:30 on July 13), the enemy attacked with four S-300/400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region and 136 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the direction of Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from Russia-occupied areas of Donetsk region. Some 90 of them were Shahed UAVs, the Air Force of the Armed Forces reported on Telegram.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down 61 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the north, east and center of the country. In addition, 47 simulator drones were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare," the message said.