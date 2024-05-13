Facts

19:51 13.05.2024

Russian snipers shoot Ukrainian police vehicle during evacuation of civilians from Vovchansk

1 min read

Russian snipers attacked an armored police off-road vehicle during the evacuation of citizens from Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, the Interior Ministry of Ukraine has said on Monday.

"We entered the street to pick up the citizens and heart shots in our direction from the vicinity of Vovchansk. They hit the windshield where the driver sits and also passenger windows and doors. When we turned around, they shot our wheel and shot at us as we were driving away," Chief of Police Department No. 1 of the Chuhuyiv District Police Office Maksym Stetsyna said.

The police vehicle is back in line and continue to carry out evacuation of the population.

Tags: #snipers #shooting #car #russia

MORE ABOUT

19:45 09.05.2024
There can be no neutrality in fact that someone is invader, and someone is victim – Zelenskyy

There can be no neutrality in fact that someone is invader, and someone is victim – Zelenskyy

21:07 03.05.2024
New EU sanctions will apply to supplies of manganese ore and aluminum oxide to Russia – Latvian authorities

New EU sanctions will apply to supplies of manganese ore and aluminum oxide to Russia – Latvian authorities

20:59 02.05.2024
NATO issues statement condemning Russia’s hybrid activities

NATO issues statement condemning Russia’s hybrid activities

20:47 02.05.2024
Enemy surveillance complex Murom-M hit by UAV strikes in village of Belgorod region

Enemy surveillance complex Murom-M hit by UAV strikes in village of Belgorod region

20:10 25.04.2024
UZ becomes target of mass attacks by Russians: Three railway workers killed in Donetsk region

UZ becomes target of mass attacks by Russians: Three railway workers killed in Donetsk region

19:55 25.04.2024
Ukraine transfers list of 561 detained children to Russia through Qatar – Ombudsman

Ukraine transfers list of 561 detained children to Russia through Qatar – Ombudsman

20:27 23.04.2024
Rada adopts at first reading deregulation of used car market

Rada adopts at first reading deregulation of used car market

12:46 20.04.2024
SBU, GUR, SOF organize attack on Russia’s energy infrastructure, objects in eight regions hit at night – source

SBU, GUR, SOF organize attack on Russia’s energy infrastructure, objects in eight regions hit at night – source

20:00 18.04.2024
Ukraine continues to advocate creation of separate intl tribunal which would have mandate to overcome immunity of leaders of aggressor country – Mudra

Ukraine continues to advocate creation of separate intl tribunal which would have mandate to overcome immunity of leaders of aggressor country – Mudra

19:52 18.04.2024
Russians in 2023 use Western machine tools, their spare parts for $355 mln in production

Russians in 2023 use Western machine tools, their spare parts for $355 mln in production

AD

HOT NEWS

Terekhov calls on local businesses, deputies of all levels provide region's defenders with financial assistance

Border area in Kharkiv region strengthened

Fighting continues in Kharkiv region, AFU conducting cleansing on northern outskirts of Vovchansk

Dpty Reconstruction Minister Azarkhina resigns due to dismissal of Dpty PM Kubrakov

SBU detains Russian military intelligence agents who planned terrorist attacks in Kyiv by May 9

LATEST

Stefanchuk paying visit to Turkey on May 13-15

Ukrainian soldiers defeat column of equipment, infantry of invaders trying to make breakthrough in Kharkiv region

Terekhov calls on local businesses, deputies of all levels provide region's defenders with financial assistance

Border area in Kharkiv region strengthened

Russian forces shell Kherson center, school damaged

Number of casualties caused by attack on Korotychi farm rises to four people

Serbian Embassy in Ukraine to resume work for first time since March 2022, Ukrainian-Serbian business forum will take place soon after talks with Vucic – Kuleba

About 200 more civilians remain in Vovchansk

In Kyiv, Umerov and Syrsky discuss situation on battlefield, AFU needs with Senior Director for Europe at US National Security Council

Senior Director for Europe at US National Security Council arrives in Kyiv – Brink

AD
AD
AD
AD