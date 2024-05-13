Russian snipers shoot Ukrainian police vehicle during evacuation of civilians from Vovchansk

Russian snipers attacked an armored police off-road vehicle during the evacuation of citizens from Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, the Interior Ministry of Ukraine has said on Monday.

"We entered the street to pick up the citizens and heart shots in our direction from the vicinity of Vovchansk. They hit the windshield where the driver sits and also passenger windows and doors. When we turned around, they shot our wheel and shot at us as we were driving away," Chief of Police Department No. 1 of the Chuhuyiv District Police Office Maksym Stetsyna said.

The police vehicle is back in line and continue to carry out evacuation of the population.