Facts

19:48 10.05.2024

Biden orders $400 mln in military aid to Ukraine

1 min read
U.S. President Joseph Biden signed a Memorandum instructing the U.S. Secretary of State to allocate a new package of military assistance to Ukraine.

The document was published on the White House website.

"I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the authority... to direct the drawdown of up to $400 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Ukraine and to make the determinations required under such section to direct such a drawdown," according to the text of the document.

Tags: #management #help #usa

