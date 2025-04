There are already five victims in Kharkiv – Synehubov

The number of victims as a result of a UAV hitting a 16-story residential building in Kharkiv continues to increase, as of 17:29, five victims are known, head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov.

"Two [of the victims] are hospitalized, among them a 10-year-old boy," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.