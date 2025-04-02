Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

17:46 02.04.2025

Multiplier effect of each hryvnia invested in wind power plant can be up to UAH 100 – FWT CEO

2 min read

Each hryvnia invested in a wind power plant gives a multiplier effect of one hundred hryvnias, believes the general director of Friendly Wind Technology LLC and Wind Parks of Ukraine LLC, Vladyslav Yeremenko.

"We calculated this approximately: for every hryvnia invested in the construction of wind power plants, the multiplier effect appears to be almost one hundred hryvnias. That is, the construction of a wind farm launches a mechanism for work in various industries, where money comes in," said Yeremenko in an interview with Energy Reform.

He explained that the construction and operation of a wind farm contributes, in particular, to the construction of roads, the development of the service sector, for example, food and transport, the development of the housing market and tourism.

"The wind farm itself needs security, operational personnel. And we gladly recruit local people who want to learn this. When construction is underway, including roads, a large number of builders, people of various professions and specialties from the local population appear in our teams. There is also a need for materials, and we try to use materials produced locally. That is, the careers and everyone who supplies these materials are developing," the CEO of Friendly Wind Technology described the situation.

As Yeremenko reported in the same interview, the only manufacturer of megawatt-class wind energy equipment in Ukraine, the Friendly Wind Technology plant, relocated after the start of the full-scale war from Kramatorsk to Perechyn, Zakarpattia region, plans to triple its capacity by 2025 and produce 100 wind turbines per year.

Tags: #vladyslav_yeremenko

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to receive $432 mln from World Bank to restore transport infrastructure – Shmyhal

New meeting of Coalition of Willing to be held on April 10, Ramstein format meeting on April 11 in Brussels – UK delegation to NATO

NABU reports exposure of theft in food procurement for AFU worth UAH 733 mln

Putin doesn’t want to ensure even partial ceasefire, new and tangible pressure on Russia needed – Zelenskyy

Some 176 combat clashes recorded in 24 hours

LATEST

Nova Poshta opens branches in two more cities in Czech Republic

Sybiha to visit NATO HQ on April 3-4

Unmanned systems forces hit three enemy air defense systems in two weeks

Number of victims in Kryvy Rih increases to 12 people, incl child – authorities

Rutte: Sybiha to inform us about his views on process of achieving just peace

There are already five victims in Kharkiv – Synehubov

Some 66 children, their families forcibly evacuated from four communities of Donetsk region over week

Ukraine to receive $432 mln from World Bank to restore transport infrastructure – Shmyhal

European Solidarity claims Poroshenko blocked from traveling to USA

If opportunities for veterans not working due to military bureaucracy, this needs to be changed – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
Empire School
AD