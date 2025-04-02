Multiplier effect of each hryvnia invested in wind power plant can be up to UAH 100 – FWT CEO

Each hryvnia invested in a wind power plant gives a multiplier effect of one hundred hryvnias, believes the general director of Friendly Wind Technology LLC and Wind Parks of Ukraine LLC, Vladyslav Yeremenko.

"We calculated this approximately: for every hryvnia invested in the construction of wind power plants, the multiplier effect appears to be almost one hundred hryvnias. That is, the construction of a wind farm launches a mechanism for work in various industries, where money comes in," said Yeremenko in an interview with Energy Reform.

He explained that the construction and operation of a wind farm contributes, in particular, to the construction of roads, the development of the service sector, for example, food and transport, the development of the housing market and tourism.

"The wind farm itself needs security, operational personnel. And we gladly recruit local people who want to learn this. When construction is underway, including roads, a large number of builders, people of various professions and specialties from the local population appear in our teams. There is also a need for materials, and we try to use materials produced locally. That is, the careers and everyone who supplies these materials are developing," the CEO of Friendly Wind Technology described the situation.

As Yeremenko reported in the same interview, the only manufacturer of megawatt-class wind energy equipment in Ukraine, the Friendly Wind Technology plant, relocated after the start of the full-scale war from Kramatorsk to Perechyn, Zakarpattia region, plans to triple its capacity by 2025 and produce 100 wind turbines per year.