18:44 25.03.2025

Zelenskyy: In case of ceasefire violation by Russia, Ukraine will provide USA with all evidence

The joint Ukrainian-American and American-Russian statements do not provide for consequences for violating the ceasefire, but Ukraine has agreed with the United States that in the event of violations by the Russian Federation it will provide relevant evidence, after which the United States will take appropriate measures, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Today we have the following response [from the USA]: if we see that someone is violating, we believe that we will contact the American side through all our channels with the facts and evidence that the Russian side violated this," Zelenskyy said during his conversation with journalists on Tuesday.

He noted that US President Donald Trump "has enough power, tools, sanctions, etc., various tools to influence the Russians, Putin, so that they end this war."

