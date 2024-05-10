Facts

14:37 10.05.2024

President of Slovak Republic Caputova arrives in Kyiv on farewell visit

President of Slovak Republic Caputova arrives in Kyiv on farewell visit

President of the Slovak Republic, Zuzana Caputova, has arrived in Kyiv on a farewell visit, her press secretary Martin Strizhinets said, Extra Plus has reported.

It is noted that for security reasons, the program of the visit is not reported.

"President of the Slovak Republic Zuzana Caputova arrived in Kyiv on Friday morning on a farewell visit to Ukraine, press secretary of the head of state Martin Strizhinets said. The term of office of the President is coming to an end. During her farewell visits, she pays visits to different countries," the ezine says.

