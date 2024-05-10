President of Slovak Republic Caputova arrives in Kyiv on farewell visit

President of the Slovak Republic, Zuzana Caputova, has arrived in Kyiv on a farewell visit, her press secretary Martin Strizhinets said, Extra Plus has reported.

It is noted that for security reasons, the program of the visit is not reported.

