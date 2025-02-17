Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:52 17.02.2025

Zelenskyy announces Kellogg's visit to Ukraine on Feb 20

1 min read
Zelenskyy announces Kellogg's visit to Ukraine on Feb 20

U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, is due to visit Ukraine on February 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We're waiting for Kellogg. We had an agreement that he would come to us on February 20. It will be two days or maybe more. I want to go with him to the front. I think he will not refuse," Zelenskyy said during a video message with reporters, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports.

The president stressed that he wants Kellogg to study all the issues and talk with the military.

"I know that he will go to Syrsky, maybe to some brigade commanders with me, and then we will talk separately with the Ministry of Defense, maybe with intelligence," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, it is important that Kellogg brings to the White House an understanding of the security guarantees needed by Ukraine.

"I think that after his return to the United States, we will understand when I will have a meeting with President Trump," the president said.

Tags: #kellogg #zelenskyy #visit

MORE ABOUT

14:42 24.05.2025
Some 307 servicemen returned from captivity to Ukraine – President

Some 307 servicemen returned from captivity to Ukraine – President

11:47 24.05.2025
Kellogg calls POW swap the most positive result of meeting in Istanbul, notes Umerov's merit

Kellogg calls POW swap the most positive result of meeting in Istanbul, notes Umerov's merit

11:13 24.05.2025
Zelenskyy reports casualties in night attack in Ukraine, calls for increased sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy reports casualties in night attack in Ukraine, calls for increased sanctions against Russia

17:44 23.05.2025
Croatian PM confirms participation in Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit – Zelenskyy

Croatian PM confirms participation in Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit – Zelenskyy

20:38 22.05.2025
Zelenskyy discusses implementation of law on indigenous peoples with reps of national minorities

Zelenskyy discusses implementation of law on indigenous peoples with reps of national minorities

11:20 22.05.2025
Russians not giving signals about ceasefire, so pressure on Russia needed – Zelenskyy

Russians not giving signals about ceasefire, so pressure on Russia needed – Zelenskyy

18:28 21.05.2025
Rutte, Zelenskyy discuss efforts to ensure just, lasting peace

Rutte, Zelenskyy discuss efforts to ensure just, lasting peace

13:45 21.05.2025
Zelenskyy talking with Starmer

Zelenskyy talking with Starmer

19:40 20.05.2025
Zelenskyy: We continue to work with USA on sanctions at various levels, we convince them that this is exactly what is needed

Zelenskyy: We continue to work with USA on sanctions at various levels, we convince them that this is exactly what is needed

17:49 20.05.2025
Zelenskyy after conversation with Mertz: We coordinate contacts, steps as much as possible, it is important to maintain unity

Zelenskyy after conversation with Mertz: We coordinate contacts, steps as much as possible, it is important to maintain unity

HOT NEWS

Some 307 servicemen returned from captivity to Ukraine – President

Defense Forces shoot down six out of 14 missiles, neutralize 245 out of 250 enemy drones during the night - Air Force

Russia formulating its ‘memo’ in response to demand for ceasefire over week, sanctions needed – Zelenskyy

Umerov: New exchanges lasting several days expected within Istanbul agreements

Merz calls on China to support Western plan for peaceful settlement in Ukraine

LATEST

AFU General Staff: 11 enemy attacks repelled in Kursk region, five battles still ongoing

Khortytsia groop of troops: enemy Buk-M3 missile system destroyed in one of key axes

Russia modernizes Iskander-M missiles making them harder to shoot down - AFU spokesman

Sybiha after enemy attack on Kyiv: This is clear evidence that increased sanction pressure on Moscow necessary

Poroshenko sues NSDC Secretary Lytvynenko for amending sanction decree against him – lawyer

Four civilians killed, eight injured in Donetsk region in past 24 hours – regional administration

UK Foreign Secretary on Kyiv attack: These are not the actions of a country seeking peace

Ukrainian Red Cross helps eliminate consequences of Russian night air attack on Kyiv

Two civilians killed, 11 wounded as result of Russia’s shelling in Kherson region

Dpty PM Kuleba, IMF mission discuss restoration of infrastructure, housing for IDPs, preparations for URC-2025

AD
AD