Zelenskyy announces Kellogg's visit to Ukraine on Feb 20

U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, is due to visit Ukraine on February 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We're waiting for Kellogg. We had an agreement that he would come to us on February 20. It will be two days or maybe more. I want to go with him to the front. I think he will not refuse," Zelenskyy said during a video message with reporters, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports.

The president stressed that he wants Kellogg to study all the issues and talk with the military.

"I know that he will go to Syrsky, maybe to some brigade commanders with me, and then we will talk separately with the Ministry of Defense, maybe with intelligence," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, it is important that Kellogg brings to the White House an understanding of the security guarantees needed by Ukraine.

"I think that after his return to the United States, we will understand when I will have a meeting with President Trump," the president said.