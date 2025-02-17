Bipartisan Senate delegation visits Kyiv: Military support for Ukraine is in U.S. national interest

U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Republican Senator Thom Tillis, and Democratic Senator Michael Bennet, who arrived in Kyiv, are confident that continued military support is in the national interest of the United States.

At a press conference in Kyiv on Monday Shaheen said continuing military support is in the United States national interest, as well as in Ukraine's interest; they know that Vladimir Putin is not going to stop with Ukraine.

She said it is important not to send a message not only to Putin, but also to other adversaries of the United States who are watching this conflict very closely, whether it's China or Iran or North Korea, that the United States is not going to abandon allies, and that they believe a positive outcome in Ukraine is also in America's interest.

Senator Tillis said he agrees with this, and also noted that one of the discussions during the Munich Security Conference during bilateral meetings was the need for all NATO members to quickly reach the 2% threshold.

He said that over the past 24 years, the failure to reach this threshold has resulted in lost modernization opportunities worth $2 trillion. They know based on this conflict, that the United States and our NATO partners and allies need to increase capabilities and increase investment. This is an essential part of continuing to support investments in Ukraine, Tillis said.

Senator Bennet said bipartisan support for military assistance to Ukraine continues to be strong in the House and Senate.

He said it benefits the United States, their economy, but they also benefit from the extraordinary ingenuity of the soldiers who are on the front lines of this battle in Ukraine against Putin.

The senators visited de-occupied Bucha and met with some law enforcement officers who are collecting evidence to bring Russians to justice for their crimes. In addition, they met with a representative of the UNHCR and visited the site of the January 1 rocket attack in Kyiv and met with people who lost their homes in the attack.

In particular, the senators visited an energy facility that the United States helped with investments to protect the power grid.

Shaheen added they are in Ukraine as a bipartisan delegation deliberately because they wanted to show their support for Ukraine. We arrived this morning from the Munich Security Conference. We had a very long and productive day, she said adding that she was impressed with the ingenuity, creativity, and speed with which this project was implemented.

The senators also spoke with Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk about the U.S. support for Ukraine in the Senate and then visited the children's hospital.