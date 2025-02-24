Spanish PM arrives in Kyiv to participate in summit of partner countries on third anniversary of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The Prime Minister of Spain arrived in Kyiv to participate in the summit of partner countries, as Pedro Sanchez reported on the X platform.

"Spain supports Ukraine. Three years after the start of Russian aggression, our commitment to the Ukrainian people remains unchanged. We are already in Kyiv to participate in the International Summit in Support of Ukraine," Sanchez wrote.