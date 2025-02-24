Latvian President arrives in Kyiv to participate in summit of partner countries on third anniversary of Russian aggression against Ukraine
The President of Latvia arrived in Kyiv to participate in the summit of partner countries, as Edgars Rinkēvičs reported on the X platform.
"Three years ago as Foreign Minister of Latvia I was in Kyiv when Russia began its full scale unprovoked attack against Ukraine. I am back as President of Latvia to express support and admiration to the brave Ukrainian people. We’ll discuss current issues and way forward," Rinkēvičs wrote.