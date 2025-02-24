Facts

09:26 24.02.2025

Latvian President arrives in Kyiv to participate in summit of partner countries on third anniversary of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/edgars.rinkevics

The President of Latvia arrived in Kyiv to participate in the summit of partner countries, as Edgars Rinkēvičs reported on the X platform.

"Three years ago as Foreign Minister of Latvia I was in Kyiv when Russia began its full scale unprovoked attack against Ukraine. I am back as President of Latvia to express support and admiration to the brave Ukrainian people. We’ll discuss current issues and way forward," Rinkēvičs wrote.

Tags: #kyiv #rinkevics

