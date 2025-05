Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced his visit to Kyiv on Monday, February 24, to support Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"On Monday, I will be in Kyiv to confirm Spain's support for Ukrainian democracy and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," the Prime Minister wrote on the social network X.

February 24, 2025 will be the third anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.