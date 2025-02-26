Facts

19:44 26.02.2025

Trump: Zelenskyy to come on Friday, we to sign minerals deal

2 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump said the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the United States has been confirmed, and an agreement on minerals will be signed.

"We are doing very well with Russia, with Ukraine. President Zelenskyy is going to be coming on Friday, that is now confirmed, and that will be signing an agreement, which will be a very big agreement,” he said during the first meeting of the Cabinet on Wednesday.

According to Trump, the agreement will concern "rare-earth and other things."

"As you know, we're probably at $350 billion, while Europe is at $100 billion, and that's a big difference, so we need three times much and yet it's very important for everybody," he said.

The U.S. leader reiterated his hope for Europe to step up, and also that the previous U.S. administration "put us in a very bad position."

"We were able to make a deal where we get our money back, and we get a lot of money in the future. I think that's properly because our taxpayers shouldn't be footing the bill, and shouldn't be footing the bill at more than the Europeans are paying. So it's all been taken worked out. We're happy about it," Trump said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #visit #usa

