Shmyhal, Schulze discuss implementation of joint projects, preparations for Recovery Conference

At a meeting in Kyiv, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and the Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany Svenja Schulze discussed the implementation of joint projects and preparations for the Recovery Conference to be held in Berlin on June 11-12.

“Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany Svenja Schulze discussed the implementation of joint projects,” he said on the Telegram channel Thursday.

In his conversation with Schulze, Shmyhal commended the fruitful cooperation with the German Credit Institute for Reconstruction (KfW) and thanked them for their support of small and medium-sized enterprises. "This is especially important given the leading role of the private sector in the recovery of Ukraine," the Prime Minister stressed.

According to him, currently, seven investment projects totalling over EUR 311 million are being implemented with KfW. “Special attention should be paid to projects in the processing sector, as well as to boosting business activity, in particular for veterans and in the de-occupied territories,” the Ukrainian premier believes.

The officials also coordinated their work ahead of the Ukraine Recovery Conference to be held in Berlin in June. "We are counting on specific results," Shmyhal summed up.

Earlier it was reported that Schulze arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit on Thursday. According to Tagesschau, the negotiations in the Ukrainian capital will include, among other things, the expansion of the Ukrainian energy system with the help of Germany and the improvement of the skills of workers. The visit also serves as preparation for a major recovery conference in Berlin, which is expected to have about 1,500 participants, including heads of state and Government.