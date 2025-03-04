Facts

14:15 04.03.2025

US military support continues – Ukrainian PM

Ukraine thanks the United States for its very significant military support, which saved tens of thousands of lives and helped the country withstand the Russian aggressor; such support is currently continuing and Kyiv hopes for its continuation in the future, said Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"Today this support exists in Ukraine, it continues," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to Shmyhal, regarding discussions about the possibility of ending US military support, Ukraine "will absolutely calmly continue to work through all available and accessible diplomatic channels" with the US, with Congress and the Administration of President Donald Trump so that Ukraine and the US continue the fight for a fair, long-term, stable peace in Ukraine.

"Today, Ukraine is absolutely determined to continue cooperation with the United States of America, and I am confident that support from the United States, as a world leader, one of our largest partners, which has supported us for three years, will continue," the Prime Minister of Ukraine concluded.

Foreign media reported earlier on Tuesday that Trump had ordered a halt to all military aid to Ukraine. A senior Defense Department official said the U.S. will halt all current military aid to Ukraine until Trump determines that the country's leaders demonstrate a good-faith commitment to peace, Bloomberg reported.

