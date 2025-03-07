Facts

Ukraine receives GBP 752 mln within G7 ERA initiative from UK

Ukraine receives GBP 752 mln within G7 ERA initiative from UK

Ukraine received GBP 752 million under the G7 ERA initiative (Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine) from Great Britain, secured by revenues from frozen Russian assets, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"The first funds from Great Britain, secured by revenues from frozen Russian assets, have arrived in Ukraine. Today we received GBP 752 million under the G7 ERA initiative. We will use the funds to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

The prime minister thanked the UK government and G7 partners for the mechanism that makes Russian funds work for Ukraine.

"We expect that all sovereign assets of the Russian Federation will be confiscated and transferred to the benefit of our state in the future," he added.

