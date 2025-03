Ukraine to be able to meet 100% of artillery needs with domestic production in 2025 – PM

In 2025, Ukraine will be able to 100% meet its artillery needs with its own production, said the country's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"Today, Ukraine produces its own artillery. And during this year, we will be able to meet 100% of the need for artillery with our own production," Shmyhal said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.