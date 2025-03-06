Facts

20:19 06.03.2025

Shmyhal proposes to French PM to hold joint meeting of govts in Kyiv and Paris

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed economic partnership and sanctions policy against Russia with French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou.

"I noted the leading role of France in efforts to establish a just peace. Thank you to the people of France, the government, and President Emmanuel Macron for their unwavering, firm support for Ukraine. We value our defense cooperation. There are already initial developments between Ukrainian and French companies in the defense industry. We expect to strengthen this interaction," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel.

He also thanked France for its participation in the restoration of Chernihiv region and for its support of humanitarian initiatives for Ukraine, and proposed holding a joint meeting of the governments in Kyiv and Paris.

"I emphasized that strengthening sanctions is an important element of pressure on Russia to force it to sit down at the negotiating table and end the war. As well as frozen Russian assets. I raised the issue of their confiscation and transfer to Ukraine," Shmyhal added.

