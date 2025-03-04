Some of projects financed through USAID replaced - Shmyhal

Some of the projects financed through the USAID program have already been replaced, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

At the same time, the prime minister noted that the termination of USAID assistance has led to the loss of some important projects for Ukraine, in particular, on customs reform, procurement of relevant equipment, and support for the energy sector.