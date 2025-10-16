Ukrenergo applies emergency shutdowns in all regions of Ukraine

NEC Ukrenergo implemented emergency power outages across Ukraine on Friday evening, the company reported on Telegram.

"Due to the difficult situation in the power grid, emergency power outages have been implemented in all regions of Ukraine," the message reads.

In Chernihiv region, the distribution system operator (Oblenergo) is currently implementing three phases of hourly outages.

As reported, emergency outages have already been implemented twice a day for some regions. They began to be implemented almost daily following the massive Russian attack on October 10, which resulted in 800,000 customers being without power supply in Kyiv alone. The power grid is experiencing a significant capacity shortage amid rising demand.