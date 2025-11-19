Delegation from Syria arrives in Kyiv for Intl Food Security Summit – Sybiha

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha welcomed the visit of government officials from Syria to participate in the IV International Food Security Summit.

"I became the first European foreign minister to visit Syria after the overthrow of the Bashar al-Assad regime. And I am very pleased to welcome a delegation of high-ranking officials and government officials from Syria today. This is very important for us," he said at the opening of the IV International Food Security Summit Food from Ukraine in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Sybiha recalled last year's trip to Damascus, which took place on December 30. Then he held talks with the leadership of the Syrian administration - its leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, Prime Minister Mohammed al-Bashir and Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani.

"This trip was dictated by a principled approach: providing food aid to those who need it most. We immediately consolidated international efforts to deliver free food to Syria," the Foreign Minister emphasized.

He thanked partners, in particular Great Britain, Germany, Norway and relevant international organizations, in cooperation with which Ukraine has delivered food to Syria.

"And we will continue to do so," said Sybiha.