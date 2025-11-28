Szijjártó on Orbán-Putin meeting: If peace summit takes place, it will be held in Budapest

The meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Vladimir Putin has ended, it was confirmed "that if a peace summit takes place" regarding the end of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, "it will be held in Budapest," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on the X social network.

"PM Viktor Orbán's meeting with President Putin has concluded. (…) Regarding the war in Ukraine, PM Orbán has reiterated that Hungary stands on the side of peace. (…) President Putin confirmed that if a peace summit takes place, it will be held in Budapest," he said on the X social network on Friday evening.

According to him, following the meeting, "Hungary's energy security is guaranteed." He said Putin had allegedly confirmed that "Russia will deliver the contracted volumes of gas and oil, on time, via both the Druzhba oil pipeline and the TurkStream gas pipeline."

Szijjarto also said the parties "agreed to significantly accelerate construction of the Paks nuclear power plant. All technical preparations are on schedule, and on 5 February work will begin on the ground."