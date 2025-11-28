Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:49 28.11.2025

Szijjártó on Orbán-Putin meeting: If peace summit takes place, it will be held in Budapest

1 min read
Szijjártó on Orbán-Putin meeting: If peace summit takes place, it will be held in Budapest

The meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Vladimir Putin has ended, it was confirmed "that if a peace summit takes place" regarding the end of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, "it will be held in Budapest," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on the X social network.

"PM Viktor Orbán's meeting with President Putin has concluded. (…) Regarding the war in Ukraine, PM Orbán has reiterated that Hungary stands on the side of peace. (…) President Putin confirmed that if a peace summit takes place, it will be held in Budapest," he said on the X social network on Friday evening.

According to him, following the meeting, "Hungary's energy security is guaranteed." He said Putin had allegedly confirmed that "Russia will deliver the contracted volumes of gas and oil, on time, via both the Druzhba oil pipeline and the TurkStream gas pipeline."

Szijjarto also said the parties "agreed to significantly accelerate construction of the Paks nuclear power plant. All technical preparations are on schedule, and on 5 February work will begin on the ground."

Tags: #hungary #summit

MORE ABOUT

16:43 19.11.2025
Austria allocates EUR 2 mln for Food from Ukraine initiative

Austria allocates EUR 2 mln for Food from Ukraine initiative

16:20 19.11.2025
Delegation from Syria arrives in Kyiv for Intl Food Security Summit – Sybiha

Delegation from Syria arrives in Kyiv for Intl Food Security Summit – Sybiha

09:37 13.11.2025
US agrees not to impose sanctions on Russian oil and gas supplies to Hungary for one year - Rubio

US agrees not to impose sanctions on Russian oil and gas supplies to Hungary for one year - Rubio

13:34 08.11.2025
Problem of relations with Hungary is not problem of Ukraine, but of EU and NATO – Yatsenyuk

Problem of relations with Hungary is not problem of Ukraine, but of EU and NATO – Yatsenyuk

19:57 29.10.2025
Hungary not to unilaterally lift ban on Ukrainian agricultural products import – minister

Hungary not to unilaterally lift ban on Ukrainian agricultural products import – minister

14:23 29.10.2025
Hungary introduces EES system at all border checkpoints with Ukraine

Hungary introduces EES system at all border checkpoints with Ukraine

20:23 27.10.2025
Orbán to meet with Trump next week, discuss US sanctions on Russian oil – media

Orbán to meet with Trump next week, discuss US sanctions on Russian oil – media

09:08 27.10.2025
US expects Hungary to abandon Russian oil and calls on China to pressure Moscow - US ambassador to NATO

US expects Hungary to abandon Russian oil and calls on China to pressure Moscow - US ambassador to NATO

20:16 22.10.2025
Sikorski wishes 'Magyar' to succeed in knocking out Druzhba pipeline

Sikorski wishes 'Magyar' to succeed in knocking out Druzhba pipeline

21:58 17.10.2025
Trump: Most likely it's going to be double meeting in Hungary, we will have Zelenskyy in touch

Trump: Most likely it's going to be double meeting in Hungary, we will have Zelenskyy in touch

HOT NEWS

Occupiers attack Dnipropetrovsk region, two civilians killed – authorities

Zelenskyy signs decree dismissing Yermak from President's Office head post

Zelenskyy instructs SBU to analyse situation in law enforcement system, in regions

Yermak submits resignation letter – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy to hold consultations with candidates for President's Office head on Sat

LATEST

Among candidates for President's Office head post is current PM, First Dpty PM, Dpty Head of President's Office Palisa, Budanov, Shmyhal

Ukrainian govt updates operational plan to implement State Forest Management Strategy – PM

'Fatal combination:' Tusk comments on resignations in Ukraine amid events surrounding Trump's 'peace plan'

Poroshenko on Yermak's resignation: Unity, new pro-European coalition, new professional govt needed

Norway intends to allocate $8.4 bln in 2026 to support Ukraine

Gift for Putin Czech initiative reviewing plans to purchase Flamingo missile – media

Occupiers attack Dnipropetrovsk region, two civilians killed – authorities

European Commission on Yermak's resignation: We see news, follow situation closely

Zelenskyy signs decree dismissing Yermak from President's Office head post

Zelenskyy instructs SBU to analyse situation in law enforcement system, in regions

AD
AD