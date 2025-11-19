Austria allocates EUR 2 mln for Food from Ukraine initiative

Since the launch of the Grain from Ukraine program, Austria has already provided assistance to the initiative in the amount of EUR 9.6 million and is allocating another EUR 2 million for its continuation in the form of Food from Ukraine, Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker said at the IV International Summit Food from Ukraine.

"As a close friend, a reliable partner, and a strong supporter, Austria firmly supports Ukraine. Thus far, we have provided over EUR 348 million in financial and humanitarian assistance, and we will continue to provide as much assistance as needed. Austria strongly condemns Russia's brutal and illegal war of aggression. Together, we must work toward a just and lasting peace based on international law," Stocker said at the opening of the fourth International Food Security Summit, Food from Ukraine, in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Stocker stressed that the Austrian government also supports the Food from Ukraine initiative.

"This project is a symbol of solidarity and plays a key role in helping the more than 673 million people suffering from hunger worldwide. Russia's war continues to damage global food security, and the poorest and most vulnerable are suffering the most… Solidarity matters. Resilience matters. Food security must remain a global priority," said the Austrian chancellor.

He emphasized Ukraine's important role as a key agricultural country in ensuring global food stability and solidarity.

"We have already contributed EUR 9.6 million to the Grain from Ukraine initiative. I am pleased to announce an additional EUR 2 million to support these vital efforts," he concluded.

He added that Austria will continue to support Ukraine through solidarity, partnership, and concrete actions.