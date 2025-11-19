Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:53 19.11.2025

Government will provide all necessary assistance to regions affected by Russian attack – PM Svyrydenko

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy/

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has held a meeting with the leaders of Ternopil, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, which suffered from the night attack by the Russian Federation, and stated that the government will provide all necessary assistance to the regions.

"I just held an online meeting with the Minister of Internal Affairs, the leaders of Ternopil, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. I listened to reports on the consequences of the Russian attack and further liquidation work," Svyrydenko said on Telegram.

She stated that as of now, nine people are known to have died in Ternopil, another 22 people are injured.

"The State Emergency Service rescuers are eliminating the consequences, clearing the rubble. The head of the service is at the scene of the attacks. Indestructibility points are working. In addition, additional infrastructure has been deployed to support people: heating points, food. Investigators are working to record the crime," the Prime Minister said, emphasizing that the government is in touch with the regions and will provide all necessary assistance.

