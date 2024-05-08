Facts

12:48 08.05.2024

Stefanchuk signs instruction to admit journalists to Verkhovna Rada during martial law

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk has signed an instruction on the admission of journalists to the parliament building under martial law.

The press service of the Verkhovna Rada Office reported thar media representatives can cover the activities of parliament directly in the premises of the legislative body.

The instruction approves the regulation on the accreditation of media at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the ninth convocation for the period of martial law in Ukraine.

Stefanchuk and the head of the parliamentary office, Viacheslav Shtuchny, met with journalists and informed them about the peculiarities of the work of the media in the press center of the Verkhovna Rada, in particular, about the actions when announcing an air raid alert. Media representatives were shown the simplest shelter of the parliament building, where they will be required to go down during an air raid alert.

According to Stefanchuk, despite restrictions during martial law, it is important that journalists have the opportunity to cover the activities of the legislature. He also informed that, given the need to comply with safety requirements, a maximum of 30 people can work in the press center.

