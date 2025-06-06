Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:24 06.06.2025

1 min read
War claimes lives of 113 media workers, incl 15 in line of duty – IMI

One hundred and thirteen media workers have died in Ukraine at the hands of Russian occupiers since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2014, including 106 since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, according to monitoring data from the Institute of Mass Information, published on Friday, Journalist's Day.

"Since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, Ukraine has lost dozens of journalists - both Ukrainian and foreign. These were brave people who risked their lives to bring the truth about Russia's crimes to the world ... In addition, some media workers left their profession, becoming soldiers in order to protect the country from the Russian invasion," noted the head of the IMI Freedom of Speech Monitoring Department, Kateryna Dyachuk.

Since 2014, 15 media workers have died in the line of duty, 14 as civilian victims, 84 as combatants. Of the 15 killed in the line of duty, six were Ukrainian and nine were foreign journalists, three were women and 12 were men.

Tags: #journalists #imi

