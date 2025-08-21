Rada to strengthen social protection of female soldiers

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine intends to strengthen social protection of female soldiers.

Relevant bill No. 13436 on amendments to the law On social and legal protection of servicemen and their families was supported as a basis by 290 MPs at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday.

The bill proposes to establish a five-day working week with two days off for pregnant female soldiers. According to the bill, increasing the duration of the working day and reducing the number of days off is allowed only with the consent of the pregnant female soldiers and taking into account the recommendations of the head of the medical service.

The bill also stipulates that pregnant female soldiers may be involved in daily or garrison formations, combat duty, and combat (special) tasks only with their own consent and taking into account the recommendations of the head of the medical service. If the performance of military service duties by position does not allow compliance with the general rule regarding the duration of working hours or in the absence of the serviceman's consent to its increase, or if this is prohibited by the recommendations of the head of the medical unit, or the performance of duties by position is dangerous for the life and health of the mother or her giving birth to a healthy child, the female soldiers shall be seconded to another unit during pregnancy, where duties are determined that allow compliance with the requirements and recommendations.