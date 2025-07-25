Zelenskyy sets task: Ukraine's ability to use at least 1,000 drones-interceptors per day at certain time

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited an enterprise for the production of drones-interceptors, there is a task – Ukraine's ability to use at least 1,000 drones-interceptors per day at a certain time.

"I spoke today with manufacturers of interceptor drones. I was at the enterprise, thanked the team, saw how protection is being produced for our cities and villages, for our people. Ukraine knows how to do cool things and maintains technological leadership in protecting life. The task for manufacturers is clear – this is Ukraine's ability to use at least 1,000 interceptors per day at a certain time," Zelenskyy said in the Telegram channel on Friday.

According to the president, government officials are ensuring contracting, and Ukraine is also constantly working with partners so that there is no funding deficit.

"Ukrainian production potential is part of the joint strength of Europeans. Thank you to everyone who is building this strength!", Zelenskyy said.