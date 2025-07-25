Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:40 25.07.2025

Zelenskyy holds meetings on preparation of legislative decisions planned to be implemented soon

On Friday, July 25, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held meetings on the preparation of legislative decisions that are planned to be implemented in the near future.

"Today, I also held meetings on the preparation of legislative decisions that we plan to implement in the near future. And of course, our communication with all partners continues so that this summer we do not lose a single day that could put additional pressure on Russia," Zelenskyy said in an evening address.

He thanked European leaders and the United States for not weakening the pressure on the aggressor.

"We are preparing more troubles for the enemy," the president said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #conference #legislation

