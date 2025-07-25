Ambassador of Ukraine to China Nechytailo presents credentials to Xi Jinping

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the People's Republic of China Oleksandr Nechytailo presented credentials to President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping.

As reported on the website of the Embassy of Ukraine in China, the ceremony took place at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday.

"The presentation of credentials is not only the beginning of the Ambassador's official mission, but also an important diplomatic event that opens a new stage in relations between Ukraine and China," the statement reads.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also took part in the ceremony.

After presenting the credentials, the Chinese President delivered a speech to the heads of diplomatic missions, in which he stressed the importance of international cooperation to firmly safeguard the world order based on international law and the UN. Jinping called on the new ambassadors to promote the development of friendly relations and strengthen contacts between peoples.