Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:02 25.07.2025

Ambassador of Ukraine to China Nechytailo presents credentials to Xi Jinping

1 min read
Ambassador of Ukraine to China Nechytailo presents credentials to Xi Jinping

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the People's Republic of China Oleksandr Nechytailo presented credentials to President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping.

As reported on the website of the Embassy of Ukraine in China, the ceremony took place at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday.

"The presentation of credentials is not only the beginning of the Ambassador's official mission, but also an important diplomatic event that opens a new stage in relations between Ukraine and China," the statement reads.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also took part in the ceremony.

After presenting the credentials, the Chinese President delivered a speech to the heads of diplomatic missions, in which he stressed the importance of international cooperation to firmly safeguard the world order based on international law and the UN. Jinping called on the new ambassadors to promote the development of friendly relations and strengthen contacts between peoples.

Tags: #china #credentials

MORE ABOUT

19:39 24.07.2025
China welcomes latest round of Ukraine-Russia talks and POW swap

China welcomes latest round of Ukraine-Russia talks and POW swap

15:20 08.07.2025
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on five Chinese companies – suppliers of components for Shahed drones

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on five Chinese companies – suppliers of components for Shahed drones

19:04 05.06.2025
Trump says during call with Xi Jinping he discusses trade, nothing concerning Ukraine and Iran

Trump says during call with Xi Jinping he discusses trade, nothing concerning Ukraine and Iran

21:17 04.06.2025
Umerov confirms Ukraine has problems with purchase of Chinese Mavic, is now 'filling gap' with Ukrainian products

Umerov confirms Ukraine has problems with purchase of Chinese Mavic, is now 'filling gap' with Ukrainian products

17:00 23.05.2025
Merz calls on China to support Western plan for peaceful settlement in Ukraine

Merz calls on China to support Western plan for peaceful settlement in Ukraine

17:38 22.05.2025
Macron: China and France have common goal: ‘lasting and stable peace’ in Ukraine

Macron: China and France have common goal: ‘lasting and stable peace’ in Ukraine

19:59 21.05.2025
Malaysia partially confirms forgery of certificates of origin for rolled steel deliveries to Ukraine – customs

Malaysia partially confirms forgery of certificates of origin for rolled steel deliveries to Ukraine – customs

20:17 09.05.2025
Russia cannot fight without China – Yermak

Russia cannot fight without China – Yermak

17:57 08.05.2025
Russia and China will continue to strengthen military and military-technical cooperation

Russia and China will continue to strengthen military and military-technical cooperation

20:48 30.04.2025
China publishes lists of suppliers of barley, corn and soybeans from Ukraine

China publishes lists of suppliers of barley, corn and soybeans from Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Invaders attack private car with drone in Zaporizhia region, two civilians killed

Zelenskyy instructs to prepare Drone Technology HQ

At least 2 killed, 6 injured in enemy shelling of Donetsk region

Erdogan to hold talks with Trump and Putin to learn about their intentions for Istanbul meeting

Zelenskyy on risks of Ukraine's European integration: We want to be part of Europe, no one wants to risk anything

LATEST

Invaders attack private car with drone in Zaporizhia region, two civilians killed

Bell Helicopter plans to invest and produce in Ukraine

Zelenskyy holds meetings on preparation of legislative decisions planned to be implemented soon

Presidential bill on NABU, SAPO demonstrates sustainability of anti-corruption, but leaves some norms undefined – lawyers

Zelenskyy instructs to prepare Drone Technology HQ

Improving NABU and SAPO not about tightening political control, but increasing professionalism, transparency - Agribusiness Club

AFU General Staff Dpty Chief Horbatiuk at Landeuro Symposium: Never trust Russia

Zarivna reports on four children returned from occupation within Bring Kids Back UA

Trump on trilateral meeting with Putin, Zelenskyy: It will happen, but it should have happened three months ago

Zelenskyy sets task: Ukraine's ability to use at least 1,000 drones-interceptors per day at certain time

AD
AD